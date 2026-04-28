The Phillies reinstated Bowlan (groin) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The right-hander has been on the shelf the past couple weeks due to a groin strain, but he's ready to rejoin the Phillies after making one scoreless rehab appearance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Bowlan pitched in seven games prior to the injury and posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over seven innings.