Phillies' Jonathan Bowlan: Back from injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies reinstated Bowlan (groin) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
The right-hander has been on the shelf the past couple weeks due to a groin strain, but he's ready to rejoin the Phillies after making one scoreless rehab appearance with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Bowlan pitched in seven games prior to the injury and posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 8:1 K:BB over seven innings.
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