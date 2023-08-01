Alvarado (elbow) threw a successful 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Alvarado said after the workout that he will throw one more bullpen session before taking the next step in his recovery. The lefty reliever has been sidelined since early July because of elbow inflammation but should be able to return to the Phillies' bullpen sometime in August.
