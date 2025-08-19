Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Back from suspension
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies reinstated Alvarado (suspension) from the restricted list Tuesday.
The left-hander has been sidelined since mid-May after being handed an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test, but he'll rejoin the Phillies for the closing stretch of the regular season. Alvarado was part of the closing mix prior to the suspension with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA, but Jhoan Duran is now locked in as Philadelphia's closer. Due to the suspension, Alvarado won't be eligible to pitch in the playoffs this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Handed 80-game suspension•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Picks up seventh save•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Collects save No. 6•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Needed for save Saturday•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Grabs fourth save•