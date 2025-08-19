The Phillies reinstated Alvarado (suspension) from the restricted list Tuesday.

The left-hander has been sidelined since mid-May after being handed an 80-game suspension for a positive PED test, but he'll rejoin the Phillies for the closing stretch of the regular season. Alvarado was part of the closing mix prior to the suspension with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA, but Jhoan Duran is now locked in as Philadelphia's closer. Due to the suspension, Alvarado won't be eligible to pitch in the playoffs this season.