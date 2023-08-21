The Phillies reinstated Alvarado (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Alvarado should slide into a late-inning role for the Phillies while he rejoins the club for the first time since the All-Star break, though he likely won't factor into the equation for saves with Craig Kimbrel having seemingly solidified himself as the team's clear top closing option at this stage. Prior to being activated, the southpaw looked sharp over his two rehab appearances at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, tossing a pair of scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing two baserunners.