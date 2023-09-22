Alvarado picked up the save Thursday against the Mets. He allowed a hit while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Alvarado worked around Brandon Nimmo's one-out double, logging a pair of strikeouts while improving to 9-for-11 in save chances. The 28-year-old Alvarado continues to split closing duties with Craig Kimbrel in Philadelphia. The left-hander's ERA is down to 1.88 with a 1.25 WHIP with 59 strikeouts across 38.1 innings this season.