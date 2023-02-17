Alvarado signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract extension with a $9 million club option for 2026 with the Phillies on Friday.
Alvarado and the Phillies avoided arbitration with a one-year, $3.45 million deal last week, but this new contract wipes that out and tacks on two, and possibly three, more years. The buyout for the option is $500,000, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, so Alvarado is guaranteed at least $22 million. The big left-hander had been slated to hit free agency next offseason. Alvarado put up a 3.18 ERA and 81:24 K:BB over 51 innings for Philly in 2022, earning two saves along the way. He'll be in the late-inning mix for them again in 2023.
More News
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Avoids arbitration with Phillies•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Records save in Game 1•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Notches save Thursday•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Takes loss in relief•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Earns first save•
-
Phillies' Jose Alvarado: Blows save but gets win•