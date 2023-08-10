Alvarado's (elbow/hand) live batting practice got rained out Thursday, so he will face hitters Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Alvarado has been dealing the cramping in both of his hands but had already delayed his rehab start earlier in the week. That was for precautionary concerns while Thursday's delay comes due to weather. According to manager Rob Thomson, Alvarado could begin his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Lehigh Valley.