Alvarado struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 10th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Mets.

The lefty fired 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes and topped out at 98.3 mph in another impressive performance. Alvarado appears to have supplanted Craig Kimbrel in the pecking order for saves in the Phillies' bullpen -- he has three saves since Kimbrel recorded his last one Sept. 11, with the right-hander blowing his most recent opportunity Friday. Since returning from elbow inflammation in late August, Alvarado has a 2.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB through 13.1 innings with four saves and five holds over 14 appearances.