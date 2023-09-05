Alvarado earned a save against the Padres on Monday, issuing two walks and striking out two batters over a hitless and scoreless inning.

The Phillies built a big early lead before the Padres stormed back in the sixth and seventh frames. In the eighth, usual closer Craig Kimbrel was brought in to face the top of San Diego's order and restored order with a scoreless frame. Alvarado followed in the ninth and quickly put himself in trouble with two straight walks before righting the ship and retiring the next three batters he faced, two by strikeout. The save was Alvarado's seventh of the season but his first since he returned from a lengthy stay on the injured list Aug. 22. Kimbrel has emerged as a steady ninth-inning option for Philadelphia and should maintain that role most days moving forward, though as Monday highlighted, Alvarado could still sneak in a save chance every once in a while.