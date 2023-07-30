Alvarado (elbow) tossed a bullpen session Saturday and is scheduled to throw off the mound again Tuesday in Miami, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Alvarado is continuing his throwing progression as he works his way back from left elbow inflammation, an injury that has kept him on the shelf since July 9. If he responds well to his upcoming bullpen session, Alvarado could be cleared to face hitters in live batting practice by the end of the week. He may be tracking toward a return from the 15-day injured list during the second week of August.