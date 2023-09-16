Alvarado yielded a run on two hits and two walks in one inning Friday. He struck out one and earned a save against the Cardinals.

Alvarado coughed up an RBI single to Tommy Edman with two outs in the ninth inning but struck out Lars Nootbaar with the bases jammed to close out the 5-4 victory. Alvarado has allowed two earned runs on five hits and five walks over his last five frames, pushing his season ERA to 1.98 through 36.1 innings. He picked up his first save since Sep. 4 and has now converted eight of his 10 chances.