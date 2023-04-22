Alvarado picked up the save during Friday's 4-3 win over the Rockies, striking out zero over a perfect ninth inning.

Alvarado entered with a one-run lead and retired Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon in order. The left-hander has put together three consecutive successful save chances after blowing his first opportunity and appears to be separating himself as the top closing option over Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel, who've both been relegated to hold situations in their recent appearances.