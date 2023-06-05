Alvarado (elbow) will make what is expected to be his final rehab appearance Tuesday with Double-A Reading, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

As long as Alvarado comes out of that outing with no issues, he will be activated ahead of the Phillies' weekend series against the Dodgers. The left-handed reliever to this point has made one scoreless rehab appearance as he works his way back from elbow inflammation. Alvarado had emerged as manager Rob Thomson's go-to closer before getting hurt and should be thrown right back into that mix once activated, although Craig Kimbrel has pitched well in the role since Alvarado went down.