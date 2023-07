The Phillies optioned Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Clemens had been handling a strong-side platoon role in the corner infield for the past six weeks, but after falling into a 5-for-39 slump at the plate over his past 13 games, he'll lose his spot on the 26-man active roster. In a corresponding move, the Phillies recalled first baseman/designated hitter Darick Hall from Triple-A.