The Phillies optioned Clemens to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Clemens and Scott Kingery were among the players Philadelphia sent to minor-league camp in the latest round of roster cuts, moves that likely ensure that Dalton Guthrie and Jake Cave have claimed the final bench spots on the team's Opening Day squad. After being acquired from the Tigers this offseason in a five-layer deal, Clemens made a big impression in his first spring with the Phillies, producing a 1.002 OPS while stealing three bases over 19 games. His ability to play multiple spots in the infield as well as both corner-outfield spots should put him near the top of the list for a call-up if the Phillies' position-player depth is tested at any point.