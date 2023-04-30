Clemens will serve as the Phillies' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Sunday's game against the Astros.

Clemens has now started against four of the last five right-handed pitchers the Phillies have faced, and he at least temporarily appears to have secured the final spot in the team's regular lineup over the struggling Jake Cave. For the season, Clemens has cobbled together an unimpressive .160/.222/.400 slash line in 27 plate appearances, and he'll be prime candidate to see his opportunities fall by the wayside as soon as Bryce Harper (elbow) is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.