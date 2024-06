Clemens will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

With Bryce Harper (hamstring) landing on the injured list, Clemens looks to have settled in as the Phillies' primary first baseman, at least against right-handed pitching. He'll make a third straight start Sunday after going 1-for-6 with a double in his first two games following his return from a stint on the IL due to a back issue.