Clemens went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 12-3 victory over the Cubs.

Clemens took Jameson Taillon deep in the first inning to extend Philadelphia's lead to 6-0. He walked in his next at-bat and singled in the fifth before striking out in his final two plate appearances. Saturday marked Clemens' third multi-hit game this season, which have all come in the past week. Overall, he's slashing .229/.288/.500 with four home runs and eight RBI across 20 games (52 plate appearances).