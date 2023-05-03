Clemens is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Before taking a seat for Tuesday's 13-1 loss, Clemens had started in three consecutive games at either first base or designated hitter, going 2-for-11 with a pair of home runs and a walk. With Bryce Harper (elbow) returning from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and set to serve as the Phillies' full-time designated hitter moving forward, Clemens doesn't look like he'll have a path to playing on a regular basis.