Clemens is not in the starting lineup Monday versus Detroit, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Clemens will head to the bench after he went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and a strikeout in Sunday's 11-3 win over Washington. Drew Ellis will take over at first base while Edmundo Sosa will enter the lineup at third base and bat eighth in the series opener with the Tigers.

