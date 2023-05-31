Clemens will start at first base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Mets.
Clemens will make his fourth straight start and appears to have temporarily supplanted Edmundo Sosa as a regular in the Philadelphia infield, at least versus right-handed pitching. The 27-year-old has maintained a .308/.372/.462 slash line throughout May heading into the Phillies' final game of the month.
