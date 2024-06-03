The Phillies placed Clemens on the 10-day injured list Monday with lower-back spasms, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Clemens had been set to return to action Sunday against the Cardinals before being scratched from the lineup. The Phillies have ultimately opted to give him extra time to heal from the back injury. He should have a chance to return from the IL next week when first eligible.
