Clemens was scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Cardinals due to back spasms, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Clemens was set to start at second base and bat seventh against St. Louis, but he'll now take a seat with his ailing back. Whit Merrifield will replace him in the lineup.
