Clemens (back) will begin a rehab assignment later this week, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Gelb notes that Clemens is set to receive regular reps in left field while on his rehab assignment. It's a position he's played a little bit both in the majors and minors, and it now looks like his best path to playing time in the majors with Brandon Marsh slated to see most of his starts in center field following Johan Rojas' demotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Clemens has been out since early June with lower-back spasms.