Clemens is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Mets, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Clemens will head to the bench after he went 0-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts while starting two games during the team's series with Atlanta. Alec Bohm will slide over to first base while Edmundo Sosa enters the lineup at third base and bats ninth in the series opener with New York.