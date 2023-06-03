Clemens isn't in the Phillies' lineup Saturday against Washington.
Clemens is slashing .250/.318/.300 across his last six games and will get a day to regroup Saturday. While he rests, Drew Ellis will take over at first base and bat eighth.
