Clemens is starting at first base and batting eighth for the Phillies in Friday's home opener against the Reds.

The Phils are throwing Clemens right into the lineup after recalling him from Triple-A Lehigh Valley earlier in the day. He could see a good amount of playing time at first base and other positions while Darick Hall (thumb) is out. Alec Bohm will likely slide over from third to first base some days, but he'll stay at the hot corner for this one.