Clemens will be the Phillies' regular first baseman against right-handed pitching following the injury to Darick Hall (thumb), Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Alec Bohm could slide over from third base some against left-handers, but the plan is to mostly leave him at the hot corner. It's a great opportunity for Clemens but it's probably a stretch to think he can be a viable regular at first base. It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Phillies ultimately add help from outside the organization.