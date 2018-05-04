Phillies' Logan Moore: Out with shin bruise
Moore is on the disabled list with a right shin contusion, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
The Phillies have three catchers at the Triple-A level, so it's possible that the injury is just an excuse to clear space on a crowded roster. The 27-year-old is a candidate to fill a bench role if one of the Phillies' major-league catchers gets injured, but he has just a .234/.299/.351 line in parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level, so his fantasy value will likely be minimal if he ever gets called up.
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...