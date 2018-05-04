Moore is on the disabled list with a right shin contusion, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

The Phillies have three catchers at the Triple-A level, so it's possible that the injury is just an excuse to clear space on a crowded roster. The 27-year-old is a candidate to fill a bench role if one of the Phillies' major-league catchers gets injured, but he has just a .234/.299/.351 line in parts of four seasons at the Triple-A level, so his fantasy value will likely be minimal if he ever gets called up.