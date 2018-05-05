Phillies' Logan Moore: Returns to lineup
Moore (lower leg) will catch and bat seventh for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
Moore was forced to spend a little time on the disabled list, but will be back in action for the first time since April 25 against Rochester on Saturday. Over11 games with the IronPigs this season, he's hitting just .121/.216/.152.
