Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Sunday that Strahm will start the Phillies' fifth game of the regular season April 4 versus the Yankees in New York, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As anticipated, Strahm will get the opportunity to open the season as a member of the Philadelphia rotation while Ranger Suarez (forearm) is on the shelf. Considering that Suarez has yet to resume throwing bullpen sessions, he could spend more than the 15-day minimum on the injured list, setting Strahm up for multiple turns through the rotation. Strahm hasn't been a regular starter in the big leagues since 2019, but he prepared for the appointment to the rotation by covering two-plus innings in each of his most recent three spring outings. Thomson said he expects Strahm to cover around 65-to-70 pitches in his first start of the regular season before upping his pitch count in his subsequent starts.