Strahm could begin the season as the fifth starter or bulk reliever for the Phillies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Strahm has been getting stretched out this spring in preparation for a multi-inning relief role, so the southpaw shouldn't be too taxed if he's called upon to make starts or serve as a primary pitcher to begin the regular season after manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that Ranger Suarez likely won't be ready for Opening Day while contending with forearm inflammation. If Strahm is given the opportunity to make starts early on, he's unlikely to work deep enough into games to qualify for wins whenever his turn in the rotation comes up.