Strahm (1-0) allowed four hits and a walk over five shutout innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over Miami.

Strahm received plenty of run support and worked through five innings while dealing with only a few threats. He's fired 10 scoreless frames with a 10:2 K:BB to begin his 2023 campaign. The 31-year-old southpaw forced nine whiffs, including four with the sinker. Strahm is lined up to start in Cincinnati this weekend.