Strahm picked up the save in Sunday's 6-1 win over Boston. He allowed one hit while striking out three over two scoreless innings.

Strahm was moved to the bullpen, with Ranger Suarez (elbow) returning to the Phillies' rotation this week. The left-handed Strahm immediately picked up his first save, pitching two scoreless innings to close out a 6-1 victory over the Red Sox after Jose Alvarado pitched in the seventh. While Strahm could earn a back-end bullpen role, he's not likely to see regular save chances behind Alvarado and Craig Kimbrel. Strahm is 2-3 with a 3.14 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB through 28.2 innings this season.