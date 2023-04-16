Strahm (1-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks over 2.2 innings against the Reds. He struck out six.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that Strahm cut his thumb on his third warmup pitch going into the third inning, which is why he pulled him after just 67 pitches. This was the southpaw's first mediocre outing of the season, as he had not allowed a run in his previous four appearances (10 total innings pitched). However, Thomson didn't sound overly concerned, saying "I just didn't want to take a chance" postgame. Expect Strahm to be back on the mound within the next few days.