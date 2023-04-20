Strahm (thumb) is listed as the Phillies' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Strahm sliced his left thumb on the seam of the ball while throwing a warmup pitch prior to the third inning of his last start Saturday in Cincinnati, but after receiving some treatment from a trainer, he was able to stay in the game. However, Strahm labored through the third inning, needing 26 pitches to record two outs before manager Rob Thomson pulled him from the contest. The southpaw appears to be feeling better following his normal four days' rest, so Strahm isn't expected to be facing any restrictions when he returns to the mound Thursday for his fourth start of the season.