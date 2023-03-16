Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Strahm would be stretched into a multi-inning reliever, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Strahm initially figured to slide into a setup role after he signed with the Phillies during the offseason, but now he appears in line to give the team multiple innings out of the bullpen. He has experience as a starter, making up to 16 starts for the Padres in 2019, so he's certainly up to the task. It now is just a matter of getting him re-acclimated to doing so.