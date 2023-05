Strahm (4-3) earned the win Sunday against the Cubs. He allowed a walk while striking out two in a scoreless inning.

It's Strahm's second win since he was moved to the bullpen. The 31-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to 2.73 with an impressive 0.97 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB through 33 innings. Strahm has earned a high-leverage role with the Phillies, though he's still behind Craig Kimbrel and Gregory Soto in the save hierarchy while Jose Alvarado (elbow) is sidelined.