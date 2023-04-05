Strahm didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees, giving up one hit and one walk over four scoreless innings while striking out three.

The southpaw didn't last long enough to qualify for the win, but Strahm pitched more than well enough to earn one, tossing 42 of 61 pitches for strikes before exiting. The 31-year-old is temporarily filling a rotation spot while Ranger Suarez (forearm) gets healthy, but with Suarez still at least a couple weeks away from joining the team, Strahm should get another couple turns and get a chance to stretch out more. He could be an enticing streaming option next week, lining up for a potential two-step that includes a home start against the Marlins.