Strahm (2-3) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 3.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Strahm was tagged for three runs over the first two innings and left with two on and one out in the fourth frame. Connor Brogdon allowed an inherited runner to score, and the Phillies' offense struggled to get anything going against Julio Urias. Strahm has lost three of his last four outings and now owns a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 37:8 K:BB through 26.2 innings over seven appearances (six starts). With Ranger Suarez needing at least one more rehab game, Strahm is likely to remain in the rotation for a home start versus the Blue Jays next week.