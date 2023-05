Strahm will work as an opener in Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Strahm has been used in a variety of roles of late, and he will work in another one Tuesday, as he has not opened a game on the mound since being removed from the rotation earlier this month. Dylan Covey is expected to enter the game right after Strahm, who has not thrown more than 40 pitches in an outing since being sent to the bullpen.