Vierling will start in left field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Washington, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Vierling is making his sixth start in the Phillies' last eight games while Bryce Harper (hand) misses his third consecutive contest. Harper could be ready to go for the Phillies' series opener in Texas on Tuesday, at which point Vierling could settle into more of a short-side platoon role in the Philadelphia outfield.