Phillies' Max Lazar: Back up in majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies recalled Lazar from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Lazar is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Daniel Robert (forearm). The right-handed Lazar has made 28 relief appearances for the Phillies in 2025, posting a 4.78 while managing just 21 strikeouts over 32 frames.
More News
-
Phillies' Max Lazar: Dispatched to Triple-A•
-
Phillies' Max Lazar: Mostly handling low-leverage work•
-
Phillies' Max Lazar: Continues work as multi-inning arm•
-
Phillies' Max Lazar: Nabs save in extra innings•
-
Phillies' Max Lazar: Gets big-league call-up•
-
Phillies' Max Lazar: Misses Opening Day roster•