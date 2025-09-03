default-cbs-image
The Phillies recalled Lazar from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Lazar is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Daniel Robert (forearm). The right-handed Lazar has made 28 relief appearances for the Phillies in 2025, posting a 4.78 while managing just 21 strikeouts over 32 frames.

