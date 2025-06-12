default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lazar allowed one run on three hits and no walks in two relief innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Lazar continues to operate as a multi-inning middle reliever for the Phillies, as he's worked beyond one frame in four of his six outings. The 26-year-old right-hander should remain a bullpen piece while Aaron Nola (ankle) is sidelined, but Lazar has an uninspiring 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB with zero holds over 10 innings.

More News