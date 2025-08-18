default-cbs-image
The Phillies optioned Lazar to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Lazar pitched both of the previous two days and was knocked around for three runs over 1.1 innings in an appearance during Sunday's 11-9 win over the Nationals. He'll give up his spot on the 26-man active roster and in the bullpen to Nolan Hoffman, who was recalled from Triple-A.

