The Phillies recalled Lazar from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Lazar will join the big club for the first time all season and will take the 26-man active roster spot of right-hander Mick Abel, who was optioned to Triple-A after making a spot start for the Phillies in Sunday's win over the Pirates. Though the back end of the Philadelphia bullpen lost a notable piece after lefty Jose Alvarado was handed an 80-game suspension Sunday, Lazar is unlikely to factor into the mix for saves. He'll presumably work in middle relief initially after he turned in a 3.12 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB in 17.1 innings with Lehigh Valley to earn the call to Philadelphia.