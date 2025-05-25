Lazar walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 9-6 extra-innings win over the Athletics.

Lazar was tagged for two runs over two innings in his season debut Tuesday, but he stayed on the big-league roster after that poor showing. With this game going to the 11th inning, Lazar was likely the last pitcher available, as both closer Jordan Romano and setup man Matt Strahm had pitched Thursday and Friday. Lazar got the job done for his first big-league save, but the vast majority of his future appearances are likely to be in low-leverage spots.