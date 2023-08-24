Lorenzen did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against San Francisco. He struck out four.

Lorenzen has struggled since throwing 124 pitches in his no-hitter against the Nationals, allowing 10 earned runs on 16 hits in his subsequent two starts (nine innings). Overall, he's 7-8 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 98:36 K:BB across 22 starts (131.2 innings) this season. Lorenzen will look to get back in the win column in his next outing, currently scheduled for early next week against the Angels.