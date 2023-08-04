Lorenzen (1-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over eight innings against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Lorenzen was terrific in his Phillies debut, holding the Marlins to just two runs over a season-high eight innings of work. The newly-acquired right-hander retired 10 consecutive batters after giving up his first run, before then allowing a solo home run off the bat of Bryan De La Cruz. Lorenzen has now conceded two runs or fewer in six of his last eight starts, while the home run he allowed Thursday was the first he's given up since June 25.