Lorenzen (4-2) earned the win Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in a 7-5 victory over Atlanta. He struck out three.

Lorenzen's final line could've looked much better if it wasn't for Matt Olson -- the first-baseman drove in all four Atlanta runs with a pair of home runs. Still, Lorenzen pitched well enough to earn the win behind the Phillies' seven-run outburst. Since he no-hit the Nationals on Aug. 9, the 31-year-old Lorenzen has struggled to a 7.96 ERA in his subsequent five starts (26 innings). Overall, he sports a 4.06 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 107:43 K:BB across 25 starts (148.2 innings) between the Phillies and Tigers this season. Lorenzen's currently lined up for a rematch with Atlanta on the road in his next outing.